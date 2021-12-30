Advertisement

Head-on collision shuts down Horizon Drive for the afternoon

Three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A head-on collision occurred Thursday afternoon causing part of Horizon Drive to shutdown for a few hours.

The crash occurred between 12th St. and Lakeside Drive.

Three people were taken to the hospital. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the collision.

