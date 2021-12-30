Local responders prepping for New Years Eve storm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There has already seen quite a bit of snow this week in some areas, and more is on the way across the Western Slope which leaves local responders keeping up with the dangers associated with the storms.

In the last seven days the snowpack in Colorado has grown dramatically. And while it is welcomed help with the drought, it causes concerns for local responders like tow truck drivers and search and rescue crews. Preston Haynes, the manager at Recovery Bros Towing Service says this week has been busy for tow truck drivers as they navigated rollovers and ditch recovery. “When it comes to the snow storms we have tire chains ready and water for people who are stranded out in the middle of nowhere, we have all our winter gear and alert readiness at any time.” Experts say if you find yourself in a ditch, stay in your vehicle, and do not attempt to get yourself unstuck because you may cause more damage to your car.

Another concern right now is avalanche danger. Up on The Mesa the powder is six to seven feet deep with a hard crust of ice underneath it so that ice slab can break at any moment, causing an avalanche. With the snow continuing to come down it makes those areas more unstable. Search and rescue authorities state that Highway 65 is a high avalanche danger zone so avoid this area until further notice.

Due to the typically mild climate in Mesa County experts say most people don’t think to check their car batteries. They ask that you do this to avoid needing jump starts so responders can focus more on accidents.

