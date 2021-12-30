Officials warn drivers to be careful and slow down

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As you know, these last couple of days, the Grand Valley has been dealing with snow which will likely continue throughout the week. Elise Thatcher with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says they are preparing for what’s to come.

“As we transition to the next storm, we got our plowers out. Our plow drivers out, making sure we are keeping the roads clear as possible. We are pre-treating the roads wherever necessary,” said Thatcher.

CDOT says they are doing their best to keep the roads clear, but sometimes there are delays, especially with more snow on the way. “It is not possible to keep the road as clear as we would like,” explained Thatcher.

With the snow on the roads, there has been an increase in car accidents. CDOT says there is a troubling trend.

" We did see that several emergency responders’ vehicles were hit,” added Thatcher.

Callie Berkson with the Grand Junction Police Department says local law enforcement has received multiple calls for car accidents.

“That is a result of weather conditions here in the valley. We see relatively small amounts of snowfall. It’s still really important for you to know and be prepared to drive in snowy weather conditions and, more importantly, know how to drive in those conditions,” said Berkson.

So, it’s vital to check road conditions before you travel and take all necessary precautions.

