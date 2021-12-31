Minimum wage in Colorado will increase in the new year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “In the big picture, I think people need to be able to afford to buy goods. So if they get paid well enough to live and be able to shop and be happy people in the world, it’s fine with us. It’s a pretty small incremental growth,” said Seth Anderson with Loki, a local business.

Anderson says the increase in the minimum wage won’t impact their business as they already pay their employees well above the minimum wage. “We are a work-with company, not really a work-for company, so we want to work with people,” added Anderson.

According to Anderson, it shouldn’t be about numbers. “What people get paid. The amount is less important than whether they can make enough money to make ends meet,” stated Anderson.

Another local business owner, Shane Allerheiligen, co-owner of A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures, says they also pay above the minimum but knows other local businesses could feel the impact. “With the minimum wage increase with small business owners. It’s challenging because now you have to budget for that. Every time there’s any increase in any kind of expense, you have to budget it out,” said Allerheiligen.

Allerheiligen explains this increase in the minimum wage produces a domino effect. “Whenever expenses increase for a business, they just pass that cost onto other people, which would be the customers. Unfortunately, we have to pay a higher price for everything,” added Allerheiligen.

Allerheiligen says that they try to scale their employees on experience and performance.

The new Colorado minimum wage will go into effect starting January 1st.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.