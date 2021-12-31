Advertisement

Minimum wage in Colorado will increase in the new year

Loki
Loki((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “In the big picture, I think people need to be able to afford to buy goods. So if they get paid well enough to live and be able to shop and be happy people in the world, it’s fine with us. It’s a pretty small incremental growth,” said Seth Anderson with Loki, a local business.

Anderson says the increase in the minimum wage won’t impact their business as they already pay their employees well above the minimum wage. “We are a work-with company, not really a work-for company, so we want to work with people,” added Anderson.

According to Anderson, it shouldn’t be about numbers. “What people get paid. The amount is less important than whether they can make enough money to make ends meet,” stated Anderson.

Another local business owner, Shane Allerheiligen, co-owner of A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures, says they also pay above the minimum but knows other local businesses could feel the impact. “With the minimum wage increase with small business owners. It’s challenging because now you have to budget for that. Every time there’s any increase in any kind of expense, you have to budget it out,” said Allerheiligen.

Allerheiligen explains this increase in the minimum wage produces a domino effect. “Whenever expenses increase for a business, they just pass that cost onto other people, which would be the customers. Unfortunately, we have to pay a higher price for everything,” added Allerheiligen.

Allerheiligen says that they try to scale their employees on experience and performance.

The new Colorado minimum wage will go into effect starting January 1st.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment in Grand Junction
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Breakdown of license renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Health department identifies three cases of the Omicron variant in Mesa County
Road closure.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon reopen after multi-vehicle accident
Snow on the Grand Mesa provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office shares photos of Colorado’s snow-covered landscape

Latest News

Center For Independence
Nonprofit hosting sober New Year’s Eve celebration
Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shuts down Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was granted clemency by Colorado Governor...
110-year sentence for trucker reduced to 10 by governor