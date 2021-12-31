Nonprofit hosting sober New Year’s Eve celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A nonprofit organization will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration for community members who want to celebrate the coming of the new year sober.

Peer 180 Recovery Community Organization is a nonprofit that helps people who desire to get into recovery from substance use issues or if they’d like to maintain and sustain the recovery they already have. Angie Bertrand with Peer 180 says they do that by hosting several monthly activities and one-on-one coaching and support groups.

This year they have decided to host a new year’s celebration. “We need to have a party celebrate the coming new year. New year, new you. We have lots of people that have backgrounds that they need a safe place to come and celebrate this new year without thinking of DUIs, without thinking about the past transgressions that they’ve had, and just starting the new year young with support,” said Bertrand.

