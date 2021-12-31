Advertisement

Nonprofit hosting sober New Year’s Eve celebration

Center For Independence
Center For Independence((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A nonprofit organization will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration for community members who want to celebrate the coming of the new year sober.

Peer 180 Recovery Community Organization is a nonprofit that helps people who desire to get into recovery from substance use issues or if they’d like to maintain and sustain the recovery they already have. Angie Bertrand with Peer 180 says they do that by hosting several monthly activities and one-on-one coaching and support groups.

This year they have decided to host a new year’s celebration. “We need to have a party celebrate the coming new year. New year, new you. We have lots of people that have backgrounds that they need a safe place to come and celebrate this new year without thinking of DUIs, without thinking about the past transgressions that they’ve had, and just starting the new year young with support,” said Bertrand.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment in Grand Junction
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Breakdown of license renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Health department identifies three cases of the Omicron variant in Mesa County
Road closure.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon reopen after multi-vehicle accident
Snow on the Grand Mesa provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office shares photos of Colorado’s snow-covered landscape

Latest News

Loki
Minimum wage in Colorado will increase in the new year
Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shuts down Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was granted clemency by Colorado Governor...
110-year sentence for trucker reduced to 10 by governor