Republican Representative Lauren Bobert holds press a conference

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Republican Representative Lauren Boebert held a conference where she officially announced her running for re-election this year, on the last day of 2021.

“I’m proud to officially announce today that I am running for congress In Colorado’s third congressional district in 2022. To proudly represent my constituents once again,” said Boebert. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will be in this year’s race.

“It’s all about freedom versus socialism. That’s what got me here and what’s keeping me here. It’s about stopping the southern invasion. It’s about crime, inflation, jobs, and energy independence,” added Boebert. According to Boebert, she’s introduced 24 bills this year and has cosponsored nearly 200 pieces of legislation. She states her legislation addresses a wide range of policies.

“Including infrastructure, defunding new green deal policies, prohibiting illegal immigrants from receiving $450,000 checks. Securing our southern borders and ending other amnesty initiatives,” mentioned Boebert.

Boebert mentioned that a lot of her work in congress focuses on the district, including the San Luis radar system, which is now incorporated into the National Weather Service systems, securing funding for I-70, and her efforts in keeping the Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction.

“Thanks to my public pressure campaign Grand Junction will be the bureau’s western headquarters, and 36 good-paying jobs will stay right here,” said Boebert.

When asked about how the controversial comments she’s made in the past benefit the community, this is what she had to say. “I think the voters here in the third district are happy to have someone who is actually taking a stand and saying a lot of the things that they would like to say,” added Boebert.

