Advertisement

Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #1 Montrose football goes undefeated

Montrose made history this fall with a perfect 10-0 regular season
Montrose football finished the regular season 10-0
Montrose football finished the regular season 10-0(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Indians football team went undefeated this fall, finishing the regular season 10-0. Our viewers voted Montrose’s perfect season as the best sports moment of 2021.

The Indians started their season ranked in the top 15, but quickly moved up the ranks after starting 5-0. They traveled to Palmer Ridge and knocked off the top-ranked team in 4A, which earned Montrose the number one seed.

Week after week, with a target on their backs, the Indians just kept winning. They beat another top 5 team, Ponderosa, to clinch an undefeated regular season, the first Western Slope team to accomplish that in decades.

Montrose capped off their perfect year with two dominant playoff wins at home. They beat Denver South by nearly 40 points, followed up with a 35 point-win over Fountain-Fort Carson in the state quarterfinals. The Indians fell just one win short of their first title since 1950, losing to the Erie Tigers.

The Montrose Indians’ undefeated regular season already is already in the record books. Now, we recognize their incredible run as our best sports moment of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision shutdowns Horizon Drive for the afternoon
Head-on collision shuts down Horizon Drive for the afternoon
According to the Associated Press, "The entire town of Superior, which has about 13,000...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Wildland Fire Team en route to Boulder County Fire
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Train derailment in Grand Junction
Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded

Latest News

Mavericks beat Colorado School of Mines 26-2, CMU's first ever win against a top 5 team
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #2 CMU Football upsets Colorado School of Mines on final play
CMU Men's Soccer
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #3 CMU Men’s Soccer wins RMAC Championship
CMU Softball
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #4 CMU Softball wins RMAC Championship
CMU Men's Basketball
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #5 CMU Men’s Basketball wins RMAC Championship