Local business collecting donations for Marshall fire victims

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lance Ferguson, owner of Ruff Around the Edges, a dog training and pet care service. “I heard about the fire, and by the time I heard about it. It was later that evening. So, I just started throwing everything together to try and get it done,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson explains he can relate losing a home to a fire. The owner goes on to say it’s neat to see the community come together to help those who are in need. “You know you feel like if something ever happened to you. You’d feel alone. It’s not like that in Grand Junction. We are a very giving community,” added Ferguson.

Ruff Around the Edges is collecting water, nonperishable foods, blankets, winter clothing, pet food, and supplies. Ferguson says they will collect donations for as long as needed, taking it one day at a time. “I was helped from beginning to end with everything. It was nice. So, we would like people like to help them in that way as well,” commented Ferguson.

Ferguson says if you cannot drop off donations at the location, they can pick them up and are currently looking for volunteers. The Marshall fire donation drop-off location is stationed at 2841 North Ave.

