BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program

Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tremaine Jackson has left the Colorado Mesa football program. Hired as head coach in December 2019, Jackson led the Mavericks to a 10-3 record over two seasons.

Multiple sources are reporting that Jackson will become Valdosta State’s next head football coach. The Georgia school reached the Division II championship game in 2021, losing to Ferris State. Valdosta plans to officially introduce Tremaine Jackson as their new head coach at a press conference later this week.

Colorado Mesa University confirmed the news early Monday morning. CMU will now search for its third head coach in four years.

