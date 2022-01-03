Advertisement

Grand Junction Lions Club gives out first donations of the year

Donations
Donations(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lions Club of Grand Junction passed out their first donations of the new year. Just some of the recipients included the Neurodiversity Classroom that will receive a new indoor playground as well as Community Hospital which will put the funds towards their new cancer center. ”It really helps support the fight of cancer,” States Chris Thomas, CEO of Community Hospital. “We are dedicated to helping this community fight cancer and with The Lions Club we can be better prepared.”

Due to Covid and other contributing factors, the club says the need this year is as great as it has ever been. The Grand Junction Lions will be holding their 93rd annual carnival, parade, and raffle in February in order to provide over 125-thousand dollars in grant donations to local nonprofit organizations for 2022.

For the last 90 plus years their annual Carnival has provided over 7 MILLION dollars of charitable grants and donations to nonprofit organizations throughout Mesa County. The Lions club continues to support the Grand Valley by raising money that is then put directly back into the community.

