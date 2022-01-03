Grand Junction hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomed their first babies born in 2022. The first baby to be born in 2022 at Community Hospital was on Sunday, January 2, at 2:56 a.m. The baby weighed 7 pounds, and both mom and baby are doing well.

The family will be presented with a gift basket from the Community Hospital Foundation, including a Target gift certificate, a Texas roadhouse dinner, items from around Colorado, and much more.

According to Marsha Bagby with Community Hospital, “The past couple of years have been challenging with COVID-19, so we are very excited to ring in the new year in this special way. The Birth Place at Community Hospital has been open since March 2016 and we have been extremely humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from the community.”

On January 1, St. Mary’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year. It was also a girl born at 12:56 a.m. The family will also receive a gift basket filled with goodies.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.