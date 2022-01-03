I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - I-70 was closed part of Monday after a crash involving 17 vehicles occurred in Glenwood Canyon that morning. The canyon was later reopened Monday afternoon.

The crash involved 15 cars and two semi-trucks.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the accident. CSP reports some people were injured, but the extent and number of those injured has not been released.

Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday (Colorado State Patrol)

CSP say roads are icy due to lower temperatures. They are warning drivers to slow down.

