I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash

Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday(Colorado State Patrol)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - I-70 was closed part of Monday after a crash involving 17 vehicles occurred in Glenwood Canyon that morning. The canyon was later reopened Monday afternoon.

The crash involved 15 cars and two semi-trucks.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the accident. CSP reports some people were injured, but the extent and number of those injured has not been released.

CSP say roads are icy due to lower temperatures. They are warning drivers to slow down.

