Advertisement

Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve

The stabbing took place at Rocket Park and allegedly occurred after a snowball fight.
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to Rocket Park on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:50 p.m., after receiving a 9-1-1 report of an individual being stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a group of males in the park who were involved in the incident.

According to the testimony of the group, they were engaging in a snowball fight and accidentally hit a passing-by vehicle. The vehicle that was struck, then turned around and parked in a nearby alley. A teenage male exited the vehicle and engaged the group in the park, where a verbal altercation took place. Ultimately, the verbal altercation led to a physical altercation and one of the males involved was stabbed.

GJPD reports the stabbed male sustained serious injures and was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A juvenile male, 17, was located in a nearby residence and was arrested without incident. He was remanded to the Division of Youth Services and will be charged with:

  • Assault 1st Degree, Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Harm
  • Bodily Injury - Deadly Weapon
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Representative Lauren Bobert
Republican Representative Lauren Bobert holds press a conference
Community Hospital
Grand Junction hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
Snowfall in Grand Junction just outside city hall.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D) running to represent Colorado’s third congressional district
Ruff Around the Edges
Grand Junction business collecting donations for Marshall fire victims

Latest News

I-70 planned closures for Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Eagle County
Two planned closures for I-70 Eagle County on Tuesday
Donations
Grand Junction Lions Club gives out first donations of the year
Pilot Walks Away Unharmed After Small Plane Crash in Montrose County
Plane crashes in Montrose County, pilot walks away unharmed
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash