Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D), and other candidates announce running to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In November 2022, Colorado voters will decide who their representatives in Congress will be.

In the race to represent the state’s third district, incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) officially announced her re-election on Friday in Grand Junction. Meanwhile, Democrat Sol Sandoval is running to replace her as well as other candidates, like Colin Wilhelm (D), who have put their hat in the race to run in the upcoming election.

The following is the current list of official candidates running for the seat in Colorado’s Third Congressional District in 2022.

Please note: This list is organized alphabetically by party and by last name.

Democratic Party: Colin Buerger Debby Burnett Naziha In’am Hadil Susan Martinez Kellie Rhodes Sol Sandoval Donald Valdez Colin Wilhelm

Independent Party: Kristin Skowronski

Republican Party: Lauren Boebert Marina Zimmerman



For future reference: The continuously updated official candidate list for Colorado’s Third Congressional District can be found at Ballotpedia.

From behind the podium, Boebert took aim at the recently-passed infrastructure bill in Washington. According to her, “This bill spends over one trillion dollars, of which only nine percent goes to anything infrastructure related.”

Sandoval criticized the congresswoman for voting against legislation in Washington that she says would have benefitted the district. “I’m really concerned because simple things like COVID relief funding that would have helped everyone, literally everyone, right, small businesses, families, individuals who are living on fixed incomes, everyone would have benefitted from it and to have someone turn down something like that,” explained Sandoval.

Boebert highlighted her office’s work in serving constituents — securing federal entitlements they were having trouble accessing, for example — as well as her policy priorities on Friday.

Boebert shared that, “I’m continuing to push for my forest legislation. It is the most comprehensive forest management bill introduced in decades. All of us want clean air, clean water, and fewer forest fires. This starts with actively managing our forests.”

Sandoval is saying she would bring a focus on education to congress.

“One of the main reasons why I’m running is because I care very much about education and I believe that every single child in this district deserves to have the same access to the same resources. And I know that education will open doors for individuals and I know that it will give us seats in places, you know, at tables that otherwise we wouldn’t be invited to,” Sandoval said.

UPDATE: After the publication of this article, Colin Wilhelm’s campaign office reached out to our station to release his own statement about the other candidates running for the district’s seat.

“Rep. Boebert wants to tout her record in Congress, as well as her ‘forest legislation.’ Her proposed forest legislation, ‘Active Forest Management, Wildfire Prevention and Community Protection Act,’ opens up Colorado’s beautiful forest and mountain scenery to unregulated clear cutting. This will certainly be a benefit to those in the lumber industry but will not protect our beautiful forests.”

His statement continues, “Ms. Sandoval, one of eight of us running in the democratic primary, directs her campaign on being the opposite of Boebert... focusing on education is a good starting place. Only focusing on the students however misses the problem with the educational system and does not address the major needs in our district and the country. Teachers are vastly underpaid and under-appreciated. That is why I have mapped out a plan to pay teachers a living minimum wage.”

