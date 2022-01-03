Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sol Sandoval (D) running to represent Colorado’s third congressional district

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Coming up in November of 2022, Colorado voters will decide who their representatives in Congress will be. In the race to represent the state’s third district, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) officially announced her re-election on Friday in Grand Junction. Meanwhile, Democrat Sol Sandoval is running to replace her.

From behind the podium, Boebert took aim at the recently-passed infrastructure bill in Washington. According to her, “This bill spends over one trillion dollars, of which only nine percent goes to anything infrastructure related.”

Sandoval is criticizing the congresswoman for voting against legislation in Washington that she says would have benefitted the district. “I’m really concerned because simple things like COVID relief funding that would have helped everyone, literally everyone, right, small businesses, families, individuals who are living on fixed incomes, everyone would have benefitted from it and to have someone turn down something like that,” explained Sandoval.

Boebert highlighted her office’s work in serving constituents — securing federal entitlements they were having trouble accessing, for example — as well as her policy priorities on Friday.

She shared that, “I’m continuing to push for my forest legislation. It is the most comprehensive forest management bill introduced in decades. All of us want clean air, clean water, and fewer forest fires. This starts with actively managing our forests.”

Sandoval is saying she would bring a focus on education to congress.

“One of the main reasons why I’m running is because I care very much about education and I believe that every single child in this district deserves to have the same access to the same resources. And I know that education will open doors for individuals and I know that it will give us seats in places, you know, at tables that otherwise we wouldn’t be invited to,” Sandoval said.

