Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 3

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 3.

The following are City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022

The following are non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown
    • Intersection of 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions)
    • The project will resume in the Spring
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • E Road Reconstruction between 31 Rd. and 32 Rd. (Mesa County)
    • Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations
    • Be aware of the 15-mph reduced speed limit, along with increased law enforcement
    • Resident access will be maintained
    • Alternate routes advised
    • Work hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Anticipated completion date is January 2022
  • North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
    • Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Hwy 6 and G Road
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

