CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mind Springs Health has announced that their Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer and President Sharon Raggio Tuesday morning.

Raggio’s resignation is effective Tuesday, Jan. 4. In her place, the board appointed Doug Pattison, MSH’s Chief Financial Officer, as interim CEO. During this time, a national search will be conducted for a permanent CEO for the non-profit Community Mental Health Center.

Raggio has been with MSH for nearly 14 years. According to the non-profit, Raggio announced her plan to retire in June of 2022. Due to this, the board had already begun the process of hiring a new CEO, now Pattison will lead the organization during its transition.

“We are grateful for Sharon’s dedication to ensuring that those in need of mental health and substance use recovery services in Colorado have access to care,” said MSH Board Chairman, Dr. Al Saliman. “Not only during her time as CEO at Mind Springs Health, but during her many years prior as a therapist, Sharon has shown compassion and empathy for those struggling with mental illness and has advocated for quality patient care. All of us at Mind Springs Health wish Sharon the best as she begins her retirement.”

