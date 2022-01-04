Advertisement

CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns

The CEO had originally announced her resignation for June of 2022.
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mind Springs Health has announced that their Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer and President Sharon Raggio Tuesday morning.

Raggio’s resignation is effective Tuesday, Jan. 4. In her place, the board appointed Doug Pattison, MSH’s Chief Financial Officer, as interim CEO. During this time, a national search will be conducted for a permanent CEO for the non-profit Community Mental Health Center.

Raggio has been with MSH for nearly 14 years. According to the non-profit, Raggio announced her plan to retire in June of 2022. Due to this, the board had already begun the process of hiring a new CEO, now Pattison will lead the organization during its transition.

“We are grateful for Sharon’s dedication to ensuring that those in need of mental health and substance use recovery services in Colorado have access to care,” said MSH Board Chairman, Dr. Al Saliman. “Not only during her time as CEO at Mind Springs Health, but during her many years prior as a therapist, Sharon has shown compassion and empathy for those struggling with mental illness and has advocated for quality patient care. All of us at Mind Springs Health wish Sharon the best as she begins her retirement.”

For more information, please visit mindspringshealth.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Republican Representative Lauren Bobert
Republican Representative Lauren Bobert holds press a conference
Community Hospital
Grand Junction hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Latest News

News blooper
News blooper
Classes canceled due to malfunctioning fire alarm
Classes canceled today for Chatfield Elementary School
Service tech wrapping thermostatic leak controlled heat tape around pipes
What to do to prevent pipes from freezing
Triad EAP in Grand Junction
Triad is removing barriers to mental health services as demand increases