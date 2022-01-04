Classes canceled today for Chatfield Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -District 51 officials say that classes at Chatfield Elementary School are canceled today, due to an ongoing issue with the school’s fire alarm system.

The fire alarm system began malfunctioning yesterday afternoon. Crews have been working to repair the system, but so far have been unable to do so. The district says that since the school cannot safely, or legally operate without a working fire alarm, the district has elected to cancel classes today.

The district says it’s not certain how soon the issue will be resolved, but parents will be notified once everything is back up and running.

Meanwhile, breakfast and lunch will still be available through curbside pickup service. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:00 am and lunch from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the west main entry.

