Police raise over $1,500 to help a fellow officer’s daughter battling health issues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Together the Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team raised over $1,500 to help a fellow officer whose daughter is battling some health issues.

The agencies put together the fundraiser and ultimately raised over $1,500. This money was internally donated by department members.

Additionally, the teams committed to running a certain number of miles based on the amount of money raised by the police department. Together teams ran a combined 58 miles in 8-degree weather on Sunday morning.

“You have truly demonstrated that we are a family,” said the officer in response to the fundraiser.

For more information about the department, please visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.