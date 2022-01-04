Advertisement

Triad is removing barriers to mental health services as demand increases

Life during the past couple years has proved to be increasingly challenging, that might be one reason for an increase in demand for mental health services.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:07 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Increased demand for mental health services reflects the challenges and uncertainty of the past couple years. Triad EAP, based in Grand Junction, partners with local counselors and employers to remove barriers to accessing mental health services. Triad EAP is a benefit offered through employers. They partner with local counselors and help employees and their families navigate the complex system.

“Sometimes there’s an urgency behind it and sometimes its just about getting people to a better place,” said licensed professional Counselor Marti Montoya. “The advantage of an employer having an EAP like Triad is the accessibility and that we are all very hands on when it comes to serving the employees that call us.”

“People are really struggling, and I think its not only what’s been going on with the pandemic and those challenges,” said Triad President John Gribben. “But there’s also a lot of people are concerned about the environment and the fires on the front range and the tornadoes. So there’s a lot of unrest and unease. A lot of issues that people maybe have been dealing with personal challenges depression anxiety are elevated now.”

Triad has a large network of counselors with a wide variety of specialties. So they can help connect people with a professional who can best deal with the specific issue they’re seeking.

”We’re talking about some cases where it someone wanting to deal with their depression or anxiety,” said Montoya. “Often times folks are calling to get help with substance abuse.”

“Part of what we do is we help an employee navigate the mental health system which sometimes can be a real challenge,” said Gribben. “Its finding the right kind of counselor and not all counselors are alike. So we do help an employee as they’re trying to find the right kind of counselor.”

Triad works with the employees and their families to help them find who might be a good fit. They have a website with the counselors specialties and biographies to view.

“Also in addition to that we’ll make recommendations if someone asks or even we’ll be the bridge to get them started with any particular counselor by finding the right counselor for them,” said Montoya. “Sometimes people call in and they’re so stressed out, the idea of going to the website and reading about all the different counselors can be really overwhelming.”

Triad works with a variety of different needs. Marti said they had a call a couple weeks ago from a parent who was the employee, who called for his son who was 14 with suicidal thinking. They were able to connect him immediately to a counselor the very next day.

Triad is a confidential service so the employee’s name is not known by the employer. They also offer telehealth and have a 24 hour crisis line for those within the benefit.

