Two planned closures for I-70 Eagle County on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will close parts of I-70 on Tuesday, in order to recover two semi-trucks that had crashed during recent storms.

There are two closures planned for Tuesday, Jan. 4.

FIRST CLOSURE: Close at 9 a.m. - estimated reopen at 1 p.m. Westbound closure of I-70 between Exits 157 (Wolcott/CO 131) and 147 (Eagle) Detour onto U.S. 6 Purpose of closure: Work to remove semi-truck from MP 155. Crash occurred during recent storms.

SECOND CLOSURE: Close at 1 p.m. - estimated reopen at 5 p.m. Eastbound closure of I-70 between Exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle) Detour onto U.S. 6 Purpose of closure: Work to remove semi-truck from MP 143. Crash occurred during recent storms. Semi-truck is located 150-200 yards off the road.



