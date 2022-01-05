Central High School unveils new mascot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some long debated controversy, Central High School, in District 51, has changed their logo. The school had to change the logo because of a law signed last June banning the use of Native American mascots in schools. Under the new law, schools had to change their mascots before June first of 2022, or face a $25,000 per month fine that would go to the state’s education fund.

On January 4th, it was unveiled to be a shield. Lanc Sellden, the principal of Central High School put out a survey to former graduates to get their opinion on what they think the new logo should be. In this survey, the theme of courage kept coming up. So, when they were looking for a symbol to define a courageous warrior, the shield was clear winner. Assistant superintendent for D51 schools, Brian Hill, stated: “I love the idea of the shield representing courage and protection and I’m really excited for the students and the staff here at Central High School to have this mascot moving forward.”

The shield wasn’t something that initially stuck out to the school board. However, when they thought about the idea that shields protect and serve they felt it was the perfect symbol for what they wanted Central High School to represent.

