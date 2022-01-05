Advertisement

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve
Multi-vehicle crash involving 17 vehicles closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon for part of Monday
I-70 Glenwood Canyon back open after 17-vehicle crash

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Prosecutors alert Maxwell judge of juror’s sex abuse claims
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter in Arizona
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time