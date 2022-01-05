How to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For our community members who would like to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, here are some resources.

One local business collecting donations is RUFF Around The Edges. Owner Lance Ferguson says they are collecting water, nonperishable foods, blankets, warm clothing, pet food, and other supplies. The drop-off location for these items will be at RUFF Around The Edges, located at 2841 North Ave.

Additionally, for those who would like to donate to the mother and daughter from our story: Marshall Fire victim shares experience, you can visit their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com.

