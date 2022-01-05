Advertisement

How to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire

A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday,...
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For our community members who would like to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, here are some resources.

One local business collecting donations is RUFF Around The Edges. Owner Lance Ferguson says they are collecting water, nonperishable foods, blankets, warm clothing, pet food, and other supplies. The drop-off location for these items will be at RUFF Around The Edges, located at 2841 North Ave.

Additionally, for those who would like to donate to the mother and daughter from our story: Marshall Fire victim shares experience, you can visit their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com.

