Advertisement

Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died

The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.(Gray News, file)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray Media) - The 15-year-old son of a Jacksonville, North Carolina police officer has died after being shot last Monday at a home in Onslow County.

The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Information released last week by authorities said the police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head.

The teen was first taken to Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Center and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Thursday afternoon, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the teen has died.

“The caller is advising that it’s going to be accidental,” said a sheriff’s office dispatcher in a recording obtained by WITN News. “They were advising they were playing with toy guns. Somehow they’ve had a gunshot wound.”

In the recording, that dispatcher said a .45 caliber weapon was used in the shooting. A deputy at the scene then advised the shooter was a Jacksonville police officer.

WITN requested both the 911 recording and the sheriff’s office radio broadcasts last week, both which are public records under state law.

The county has refused to release the 911 call, claiming it was a medical call and not a request for law enforcement. Both EMS and deputies were dispatched as a result of that telephone call.

Onslow County deputies are still investigating the shooting. Once completed, that investigation will be sent to District Attorney Ernie Lee who will determine whether charges should be filed.

Copyright 2022 WITN/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse
FILE - Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, center, talks with Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, left,...
Tenn. lawmaker apologizes after arguing with ref, ejection at HS basketball game
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire