Advertisement

Bone marrow donor speaks on the importance of saving lives

Aaron Williams, a donor with Be The Match, an organization who helps facilitate bone marrow...
Aaron Williams, a donor with Be The Match, an organization who helps facilitate bone marrow transplants, shared his amazing story on the importance of giving the gift of life.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Aaron Williams, a donor with Be The Match, an organization who helps facilitate bone marrow transplants, shared his amazing story on the importance of giving the gift of life.

Aaron Williams says that he originally signed up to be a bone marrow donor six years ago. His best friend CJ served as his inspiration as he battled leukemia as a young child and he too received transplants to fight his battle. Sadly in 2018, CJ lost his battle to cancer but Aaron keeps his memory alive. “It kind of makes me feel like CJ’s legacy is living on,” states Williams. “What he did, the good person he is and was is effecting more lives today.”

The reason the process took six years to complete is because more than just blood type needs to match up. Doctors match donors to patients based on their human leukocyte antigen or HLA tissue type. HLA is a protein found on most cells in your body. Your immune system uses these to recognize which cells belong in your body and which do not. A close HLA match between donor and patient is the most important matching factor.

Not much is known about the matches. However, Aaron knows the woman whose life he helped save is also battling Leukemia, just like his friend CJ. In the future there’s the option to sign a disclosure agreement so they may meet in person, which Aaron hopes to do.

Click here or Text COUTSwabs to 61474 to join the registry

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa
Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program

Latest News

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership has released the results of its “Grand Vision” survey
Montrose community strengthened by policing
Featuring the Grand Junction Fire Department
Neighbor’s Night at the Mesa County Library
Featuring the Grand Junction Fire Department
Neighbor's Night at the Mesa County Library