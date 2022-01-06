CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing a safety closure today Jan. 6 on I-70 through the Vail Pass.

The closure will begin at 1:00 pm and will last into the afternoon as weather permits. CDOT says crews will be closing the canyon for winter maintenance operations.

The closure point for eastbound traffic will be at exit 176 in Vail, with a commercial vehicle closure in place at 180 in East Vail. Westbound traffic will be closed at exit 195 at the Copper Mountain, Leadville and Highway 90 exit.

If you do plan to travel through the Vail Pass today, your best bet may be to make your journey earlier this morning if possible. Highway 24 through Leadville is an alternative route. If possible, even consider making your trip tomorrow.

For more real-time updates, you can check out CDOT’s website at www.cotrip.org

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.