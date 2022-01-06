Commissioner Cody Davis assumes role as Board Chairman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday at the Board of Mesa County Commissioners’ first public hearing of the year, the Board unanimously voted Commissioner Cody Davis as the 2022 Chairman.

Davis succeeds Commissioner Janet Rowland, who served as Chair last year. He says he is humbled and excited for the opportunity to set the tone for the new year. He is optimistic 2022 is going to be a breakthrough year.

”I’m hoping this year we can maybe put Covid behind us for the most part,” said Chairman of the Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis. “I’m excited for the infrastructure projects that Mesa County has in the books this year that we’re going to get done. From roads to broadband to community halls. Our Clifton project as well. And mental health, that’s one of the things we’re gonna focus on this year.”

Procedurally there’s some small differences in his role as chairman. But he does not have more authority than the other commissioners. He says will be the one running the meetings, he will set the agendas, and he has the ability to cancel meetings.

