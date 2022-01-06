Advertisement

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership has released the results of its “Grand Vision” survey

(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) has released the results of its “Grand Vision” survey.

The survey first came from the Western Colorado Economic Summit back in 2017 where they held a workshop to get input from the community to see what locals wanted the future of the Grand Valley to look like. GJEP distributed a two-question survey that received nearly 500 responses from community members and people invested in the future of the region. Out of the people surveyed it was apparent that Community members want The Grand Valley to be a safe and forward-thinking community and a hub for outdoor recreation.

Survey respondents were first asked to select up to five answers to finish the sentence “I want the Grand Valley to be known for/as” - and the top selections were, in order:

  • A Safe Community (36.25%)
  • An Outdoor Recreation Hub (35.85%)
  • A Forward-Thinking Community (34.22%)
  • A Top-Tier K-12 Education System (31.77%)
  • Our Public Lands, that are varied, beautiful and easily accessible (30.14%)

Respondents were also given the opportunity to write in additional feedback. Many community members noted the area’s vibrant arts and culture scene, which they would like to see supported through future efforts as well.

