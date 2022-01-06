Outage impacting KKCO, MeTV, and Telemundo viewers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are aware of an outage impacting some of our viewers.

Viewers in Mesa, Collbran, and De Beque may not be receiving KKCO, MeTV, or Telemundo on Channels 13 and 35.

According to officials, “The Mesa County TV translator tower on Palisade Point sustained damage in the past winter storm. A repair crew and parts are being lined up to resolve the outage. The county is working to fix asap. No ETA at this time.”

