Outage impacting KKCO, MeTV, and Telemundo viewers

KKCO 11 News Logo
KKCO 11 News Logo(KKCO 11 News)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are aware of an outage impacting some of our viewers.

Viewers in Mesa, Collbran, and De Beque may not be receiving KKCO, MeTV, or Telemundo on Channels 13 and 35.

According to officials, “The Mesa County TV translator tower on Palisade Point sustained damage in the past winter storm. A repair crew and parts are being lined up to resolve the outage. The county is working to fix asap. No ETA at this time.”

