Partial human remains found in area of Marshall Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Partial human remains have been found at the site of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said investigators located the partial remains of an adult in the Marshall area south of Boulder. This is in the area near the suspected origin of the blaze.

Authorities are conducting a separate search for a person reported missing in the Town of Superior.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

