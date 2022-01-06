Advertisement

Partial human remains found in area of Marshall Fire

The human remains may be connected to one of two missing persons from the Marshall Fire.
Marshall Fire in Boulder County
Marshall Fire in Boulder County(KKTV shot video)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Partial human remains have been found at the site of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said investigators located the partial remains of an adult in the Marshall area south of Boulder. This is in the area near the suspected origin of the blaze.

Authorities are conducting a separate search for a person reported missing in the Town of Superior.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closed Due to Crash
Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Mind Springs Health announces resignation of CEO Sharon Raggio
CEO of Mind Springs Health resigns
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police respond to stabbing on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot
Edibles
Colorado requires first marijuana concentrate consumer education
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday,...
How to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire
Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa