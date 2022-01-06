Rick Taggart running for Colorado State House of Representative

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Long time Grand Junction City Councilman Rick Taggart announced on Wednesday he is running to be a state lawmaker.

Rick Taggart held a conference today where he announced his candidacy for a seat in the house of representatives in House district 55. Taggart says he wants to voice the community and believes we need conservative policies.

He says he wants to tackle issues that we face at a municipal level, which include crime, infrastructure, and transportation, and mental health.

”One a passion, an absolute passion for the city I love, and two the experience that I bring. I’ve been successful from a business standpoint but also my time on council. I think that experience can be transformed to the state house with the same discipline that I’ve utilized here in the city of Grand Junction,” said Taggart.

Patricia Weber is also in the race looking to replace current representative Janice Rich.

