Advertisement

Accident on 12th and Patterson

A vehicle had driven onto the sidewalk heading south on 12th St.
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident occurred Friday morning at the intersection of 12th St. and Patterson Road in Grand Junction.

A vehicle had driven onto the sidewalk heading south on 12th St.

First responders are on scene.

Motorists should expect possible delays heading south on 12th St.

We are working to learn more and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot
Search and rescue on the Grand Mesa
51-year-old woman and two dogs rescued after getting lost on the Grand Mesa

Latest News

CSP guidance to winter driving.
Colorado State Patrol urging drivers be prepared for winter driving and change driving mindset
CSP guidance to winter driving.
Colorado State Patrol urging drivers be prepared for winter driving and change driving mindset
Mesa Fitness
Gym memberships are seeing an increase with the new year
Colorado State Capitol in Denver
Colorado State Representatives preview the upcoming General Assembly