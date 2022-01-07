Air quality advisory in effect through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has issued an air quality advisory through January 8th. Cold and stagnant weather conditions in the Grand Valley have put us on alert. Because of our “bowl like shape,” Mesa County is dealing with elevated levels of pollutants in the atmosphere due to the temperature inversions in place.

One of the higher pollution problems we have in the valley is wood smoke. Using a wood burning stove or an older stove that is not EPA approved releases particulate matter into the air. When we have bad air days such as today, the experts say you should not run a wood stove unless it is your only form of heat.

When we have these inversions and the health department issues these warnings, experts say to pay attention. Modify your behavior to protect your health and even consider indoor filtration systems as air inside the home can be just as bad as the outside.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion through the advisory period. Mesa County Public Health is asking residents to take action to improve air quality while these conditions exist. To help you can:

Reduce the number of trips you take in your car. Consider carpooling or using local transit options.

Be sure your tires are properly inflated.

Only burn if the wood stove or fire is your primary source of heat.

Consider using gas logs instead of wood.

Air quality monitors around town are fitted with multiple sensors made to detect different types of pollutants. When levels are above 100, air quality is considered to be unhealthy.

