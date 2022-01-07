Advertisement

Central girls basketball continues historic season

The Warriors are now 8-1, the best start in program history
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 6, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Thursday, January 6th:

Varsity Girls Basketball

Douglas County 37, GJ Central 50

Fruita Monument 46, Glenwood Springs 33

Varsity Boys Basketball

Heritage 61, GJ Central 47

Fruita Monument 55, Glenwood Springs 44

NHL Hockey

Winnipeg 1, Avalanche 7

