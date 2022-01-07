Central girls basketball continues historic season
The Warriors are now 8-1, the best start in program history
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Thursday, January 6th:
Varsity Girls Basketball
Douglas County 37, GJ Central 50
Fruita Monument 46, Glenwood Springs 33
Varsity Boys Basketball
Heritage 61, GJ Central 47
Fruita Monument 55, Glenwood Springs 44
NHL Hockey
Winnipeg 1, Avalanche 7
