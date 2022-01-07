Delays in Covid test results due to Omicron

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Experts are warning delays over Covid test results are set to continue due to the rising number of Omicron infections that are increasing testing workloads. But testing clinics should ease in the coming weeks, now that the public holidays have come and gone.

During the last few weeks many of the problems from the testing clinics came from people needing a negative test to travel somewhere or to return to work. Locals on the Western Slope have been reporting test results coming back up to a week after being tested. This is exactly what happened to Devyn Elliott, a Grand Junction resident who was tested at the CMU Covid testing site. “I’ve seen the percentages on the data dashboard for Mesa County go up and up this week and I keep thinking my results aren’t even apart of that or anyone’s before New Years.”

Increases in positive results have also made it difficult to process tests quickly. As of Friday afternoon, COVIDCheck Colorado has administered about 58,000 PCR tests statewide. This is nearly double our previous weekly average of about 35,000 per week.

