Gym memberships are seeing an increase with the new year

Both new gym memberships as well as check-ins from old members returning to the gym have increased this week at Mesa Fitness in Grand Junction.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the start of a new year brings new years resolutions, and one popular staple is getting back to the gym.

Both new gym memberships as well as check-ins from old members returning to the gym have increased this week at Mesa Fitness in Grand Junction. General manager Rashad Jensen says weekday evenings have been slammed this week. He believes the uptick is partially from New Years resolutions but also from people returning after slacking off a bit with the holidays.

“Exercise is fundamental AND I truly believe that it makes a difference in everyone’s lives,” said Jensen. “Especially with what we’ve went through the past couple years I think its essential that everyone gets back into it in some form.”

For those new members, Rashad has some tips to prevent burnout. He recommends starting off slow and gradually increasing days at the gym as well as weight and time.

Mesa Fitness has locations in both Grand Junction and Clifton.

