Rifle Police Department swear in new chief

Rifle Police Department swear in Chief Debra Funston
Rifle Police Department swear in Chief Debra Funston(Rifle Police Department)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rifle Police Department swore in a new chief Thursday afternoon. The department welcomes Debra Funston as their new chief.

According to a Facebook post by the department, “Chief Funston was sworn in by Rifle Mayor, Ed Green and Badge Pinning by her husband, Graham Frontella; during last nights City Council meeting.”

We congratulate the department on their new chief!

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

