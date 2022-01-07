Rifle Police Department swear in new chief
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rifle Police Department swore in a new chief Thursday afternoon. The department welcomes Debra Funston as their new chief.
According to a Facebook post by the department, “Chief Funston was sworn in by Rifle Mayor, Ed Green and Badge Pinning by her husband, Graham Frontella; during last nights City Council meeting.”
We congratulate the department on their new chief!
