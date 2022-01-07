Advertisement

Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 10

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects(City of Grand Junction)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 10.

The following are City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022
  • North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project
    • Expect single lane closures on North Avenue at the following locations:
      • 2nd St.
      • 5th St.
      • 28 1/4 Rd.
      • 29 1/2 Rd.
    • Motorists should expect delays

The following are non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • G Road West of 27 Rd., Utility Construction (Private Development)
    • Monday and Tuesday G Road will be closed to through traffic between 26 ½ Rd. and 27 Rd.
    • A well-marked detour route will be in place
    • Resident access will be maintained
  • 1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown
    • Intersection of 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions)
    • The project will resume in Spring
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • E Road Reconstruction between 31 Rd. and 32 Rd. (Mesa County)
    • Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations
    • Be aware of the 15-mph reduced speed limit, along with increased law enforcement
    • Resident access will be maintained
    • Alternate routes advised
    • Work hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Anticipated completion date is January 2022
  • North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
    • Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Hwy 6 and G Road
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • Main Street Breezeway Closure for Building Maintenance
    • Later in the week, The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley will be closed between Moniques Bridal and Out West Books
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Accident on 12th and Patterson
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot

Latest News

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide
Experts are warning delays over Covid test results are set to continue due to the rising number...
Delays in Covid test results due to Omicron
Mesa County Public Health has issued an air quality advisory through January 8th.
Air quality advisory in effect through Saturday
Chloe
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chloe’