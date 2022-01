GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet Chloe! Chloe is a senior kitty and is very loving. She loves to explore her surroundings and spend time with her sisters, Zoe and Jilly, who are also up for adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Chloe or any of the pets at the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

