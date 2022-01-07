Advertisement

Senator Don Coram (R-Colo.) announces run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Colorado Republican State Representatives Don Coram, left, and Patrick Neville, shake hands on...
Colorado Republican State Representatives Don Coram, left, and Patrick Neville, shake hands on the opening day of the 2016 Colorado Legislature, at the Capitol, in Denver, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)(Brennan Linsley | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Senator Don Coram has announced his bid to run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary.

Senator Coram (R-Colo.), a native of Montrose, announced his running for the seat in Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the upcoming November election. Marina Zimmerman has also announced her run for the Republican primary.

Through the recent redistricting of the state, Boebert’s district has become more conservative, which will make the race for the Republican primary more challenging.

To view the continuously updated official candidate list for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, please visit ballotpedia.org.

