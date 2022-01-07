Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-week-old boy as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kye Fields was 3-weeks-old when he passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. Kye passed away at Children’s Hospital in Denver after being transferred from a local hospital.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office determined the child’s death to be the result of complications of blunt force trauma to the head. The sheriff’s department has ruled his death as a homicide.

Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances that lead to the child’s death.

MCSO is asking for anyone with information about this case to come forward. Please call (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Accident on 12th and Patterson
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
Shield
Central High School unveils new mascot

Latest News

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 10
Experts are warning delays over Covid test results are set to continue due to the rising number...
Delays in Covid test results due to Omicron
Mesa County Public Health has issued an air quality advisory through January 8th.
Air quality advisory in effect through Saturday
Chloe
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chloe’