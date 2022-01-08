Advertisement

Colorado State Senator Don Coram has announced his bid to run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Senator Coram (R-Colo.), a native of Montrose, is throwing his hat in the ring to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the upcoming election.

Coram is currently serving as a member of the Colorado Senate. He represents District six, which covers southwest Colorado.

At a news conference, he told the crowd that the problem was not republican or democrat. “It is an urban and rural divide, and that divide is carried into our nation. It’s time to get somewhere there that is willing to say I don’t need a sound bite; I need to get something passed, and I’ve passed several pieces of legislation,” said Coram.

The senator says he wants to go to Washington D.C. to bring funds back to Colorado. He also mentioned his willingness to work with both sides of the aisle.

“I have a history with working across the aisle; some people think that’s wrong, but we all don’t think the same. If you only represent that little friend’s party you belong to,” added Coram.

Coram will be challenging Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who announced her plans to run for re-election last week. “We need to win in November, but not just win big. But not just win but win true conservatives like me,” said Boebert.

Boebert released a statement this morning regarding Don Coram’s decision to run. She says: “Anyone who has looked at Don Coram’s voting record knows he is a self-serving, super-woke social liberal who would have a far better chance of winning the Democrat nomination.”

