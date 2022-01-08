Grand Junction VA Medical Center to receive Pfizer Pill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we have been reporting, U.S. health regulators authorized the Pfizer COVID 19 pill back on December 22nd. The Grand Junction VA Medical Center is expected to receive a limited supply of doses.

The VA was only given 6,400 doses total across the United States. Michelle Hundley with Grand Junction VA Medical Center says they are not certain when they will be getting the Pfizer pill. They don’t anticipate seeing it in the near future.

Hundley says no guidance has been provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as to who is allowed to get it. Health experts say the best action the general public can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated.

“If it’s a question of I would rather wait to take the pill and take my chances versus getting vaccinated because the pill isn’t going to be available for an unknown amount of time. You’re better off getting the vaccines and boosters and being vaccinated, and then when the pills become available, and you get sick, it can be an additional tool for you to get better from the virus,” said Hundley.

