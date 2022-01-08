Weather, Road Closures and Store Renovations affect local store shelves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Some viewers have been noticing some emptier than normal shelves across the area recently.

Pictures have been taken and shared with us on Facebook over the last week.

We reached out to Walmart who said the issue at the Rimrock Drive location was due to losing power during renovations. While other locations have been affected by the severe winter weather and road closures.

We did also reach out to City Market to see if they are having any issues, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.