Advertisement

Colorado reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for EMS

GJFD
GJFD((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eric France, at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) has reactivated Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Services.

The reactivation is attributed to staffing shortages, high demand for patient transport, and the surge in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the most recent variant: omicron. Which are affecting emergency medical services (EMS) workers handling of emergencies.

The EMS crisis provides direction and guidelines in how to: interact with potentially infectious patients, maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles. As well as, determine what kind of treatment to provide, such as whether and where a patient should be transported for further care, if deemed necessary, according to the health department.

In a CDPHE press release Dr. Eric France stated: “With increasing demands on hospitals and EMS, we need to make sure we can provide care to anyone who needs it immediately. Crisis Standards of care help us to do that. We also need every Coloradan over the age of 5+ to get vaccinated so we can lessen the strain on our healthcare system and protect everyone.”

According to the health department, these protocols are often utilized when there aren’t sufficient resources to provide the usual standard of care.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Fields
Grandfather of deceased three-week-old boy asking for answers, justice
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Accident on 12th and Patterson
Senator Coram (R-Colo.)
Colorado State Senator Don Coram has announced his bid to run against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Latest News

Air quality advisory
Mesa County Public Health issues air quality advisory
Michael Fields
Grandfather of deceased three-week-old boy asking for answers, justice
Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory
Sheriff's Office Investigating Death of 3-week-old Baby, Ruled a Homicide
Sheriff's Office Investigating Death of 3-week-old Baby, Ruled a Homicide