Advertisement

Fruita Monument crushes D51 rival Palisade

By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, January 8th:

Varsity Girls Basketball

Fruita Monument 60, Palisade 21

Douglas County 64, Grand Junction 16

RMAC Men’s Basketball

CMU vs Black Hills St postponed to 1:00 PM Sunday

Varsity Girls Wrestling

GJ Central - 2nd place at Tournament of Champions

NFL Football

Kansas City 28, Broncos 24

NHL Hockey

Toronto 4, Avalanche 5 F/OT

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Accident on 12th and Patterson
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday,...
How to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire

Latest News

Warriors get their fifth straight win Thursday night
Central girls basketball continues historic season
Mac Riniker leads the team in points, despite playing a completely new position
Athletes of the Week: CMU men’s basketball
Coach Jackson went 10-3 in his two years at Colorado Mesa
BREAKING: CMU head football coach Tremaine Jackson leaves program
Montrose football finished the regular season 10-0
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #1 Montrose football goes undefeated