Advertisement

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Sheriff’s office investigating death of 3-week-old baby, death ruled a homicide
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Accident on 12th and Patterson
CDOT is closing I-70 today for winter maintenance
CDOT planning safety closure on I-70 through the Vail Pass
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday,...
How to donate locally to help victims of the Marshall Fire
Mesa County Health Department
COVID-19 surge in Mesa County

Latest News

FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of...
Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
Air quality advisory
Air quality advisory
Michael Fields
Sheriff’s office investigating death of three-week-old baby
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama, Biden honor Sen. Reid as man ‘who got things done’