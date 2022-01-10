Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog

ALMA, Colo. (AP) - According to authorities, two people who were snowshoeing over the weekend in Colorado’s mountains were killed in an avalanche near North Star Mountain.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports their bodies and the body of their dog were found buried in avalanche debris near Hoosier Pass in central Colorado. The bodies were recovered by searchers using an avalanche rescue dog. The search started after the snowshoers failed to return from their outing on Saturday, Jan. 8. Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Rescue Group volunteers, and Flight for Life began their search on Jan. 9.

The avalanche was the second fatal slide in Colorado this winter. A backcountry skier was killed Christmas Eve in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in north-central Colorado.

For more information, please visit avalanche.state.co.us.

