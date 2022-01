GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Meet Charlie! He’s this week’s kitty in the spotlight at the C.L.A.W.S. Cat Rescue and Sanctuary, who’s up for adoption and looking for his forever home!

For more information about adopting Charlie, or any one of the cats they have at the shelter, you can visit their website at www.clawsgj.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.